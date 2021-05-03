Man critically injured in rollover crash on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamehameha Highway was shut down in both directions Monday afternoon as emergency crews worked to clear the scene of a rollover crash that left a man in critical condition.
The highway was closed between Dole Plantation and the JP Leong Highway. The crash was reported shortly before 1 p.m.
EMS officials said they “administered advanced life support” on a man in his 50s. A second patient, a woman in her 20s, suffered minor injuries but refused transport.
The cause and factors of the crash are unknown at this time.
This story may be updated.
