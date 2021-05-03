Complaints over lay nets lead to citation of 4 men in East Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Conservation officers with the Department of Land and Natural Resources cited four men Sunday night following their use of lay nets in a restricted area.
DLNR officials said DOCARE officers cited the men after they were observed using the nets in Paiko Lagoon in east Oahu’s Maunalua Bay. They were tipped off by local fishermen and residents in the area.
When stopped by officers, the men were found to have multiple undersized fish including Moi, Papio and Oio. An out-of-season lobster was also found and returned to the water.
The men cited were identified as:
- 41-year-old Lordleigh Caraang
- 60-year-old Jonie Dalo
- 47-year-old Jamie Sarmiento
- 64-year-old Benny Sampaya
The men are scheduled to appear in court in July.
The DLNR reminds the public it is illegal to lay nets on Oahu southern shores from Kawaihoa Point to Keahi Point.
