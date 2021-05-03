Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas boy believed to be in danger

Wyatt Crowley, 4, is believed to have been abducted by Joshua Crowley, 36. (Source: Texas DPS)
By KWTX staff | May 3, 2021 at 1:37 AM HST - Updated May 3 at 2:01 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police overnight issued an Amber Alert for Wyatt Crowley, a 4-year-old boy abducted and believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

Crowley is about 3 feet tall, has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a Spiderman sweatshirt.

Police are looking for Joshua Crowley, 36, in connection to the child’s abduction.

The suspect was last seen wearing a red bandana on his beck, and a black, baggy t-shirt.

He is driving a black, 2011 Mazda MZ3 with Texas license plate 737763C.

If you have any information on the child’s whereabouts, call 911 or the Austin Police Department at 737-228-2414.

