USA Weightlifting team to train in Hawaii before competing in Tokyo Olympics

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Tokyo Olympics draws near, the USA Weightlifting team said it will be taking a pit stop to train in Hawaii.
Team USA Weightlifting said Honolulu will be their last stop on the Road to Tokyo — as it is the closest the Olympians can get in the United States to Japan.
The decision to relocate to Oahu came as Tokyo began issuing COVID restrictions on who can enter the country for the Games.
“This will allow our athletes to prepare for the Games with the support systems that have brought them so much success across the quadrennial, including their personal coach as well as their close loved ones and other performance support staff,” said Phil Andrews of USA Weightlifting.
The weightlifting team said a training facility will be built on the island for the Olympians to train.
The facility will also provide a hub for their coaches and loved ones to stay while the weightlifters move on to compete in Tokyo.
Team USA Weightlifting is also offering a donor program, Tokyo: Worth the Weight, which will provide funding for the Olympians to train in Hawaii.
“Some of the funds will also go toward people who’ve supported our athletes throughout the last four years, the opportunity to be a physically present in Hawaii with the team, with their friends and family,” Andrews said.
“This will be a very unique experience that probably won’t ever be repeated potentially near any Olympic games in the future.”
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.