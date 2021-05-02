Special agents conduct compliance checks on quarantining travelers at 10 hotels

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Special agents with the state Attorney’s General Office visited 10 Hawaii hotels on Friday to conduct quarantine compliance checks.
Officials said the “primary focus” of the operations was to educate those in quarantine and “address incidences of travelers attempting to work around the system.”
“We’re just trying to keep people honest and accountable and let residents know that even though enforcement is difficult with some visitors playing the system ... we’re out there doing what we can to protect them,” said deputy Chief Special Agent Paul Jones, in a news release.
Travelers to Hawaii are required to quarantine for 10 days if they don’t submit a negative COVID-19 test conducted no more than 72 hours before departure. There is no vaccine exemption.
Violators face arrest and a hefty fine.
The state Attorney General’s Office started conducting traveler quarantine compliance checks in August 2020. To date, there have been 55 arrests.
