Health officials identify 2 restaurants as the source of multiple COVID clusters on Kauai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai County officials identified two Lihue restaurants as the source of multiple clusters on the island.
The state Department of Health said Rob’s Good Times Grill and Troy’s Bar are likely sources of exposure for a number of new cases — with exposure happening between April 16 and 29.
DOH said there were also infectious individuals who attended the Ekolu Mea Nui drive-in concert at Vidinha Stadium in Lihue on April 24 and the Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort Brunch Babes show in Kapaa on April 17 and 18.
Health officials urged anyone who were at any of these sites, during the dates noted, to get tested and monitor for COVID symptoms.
For more information on testing and vaccines on Kauai,
