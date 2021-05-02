Forecast: Decreasing trade winds, increasing chance of showers ahead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tradewinds will become lighter by late Monday with local afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes possible as an upper level disturbance forms to the west of the islands. Interior showers could form during the afternoons on Monday and especially Tuesday, with the highest chances for rain for Kauai and Oahu.
The upper disturbance should weaken and move away to the west while a new high pressure system to the north will bring a return of more typical trade wind conditions, although it may still be a bit wetter for the western end of the state.
At the beach, surf will remain well below advisory levels on all shores for the coming week. A northwest swell is slowly declining Monday and Tuesday. Trade wind swell energy will decrease Monday and Tuesday, resulting in lower surf for east shores before rebuilding with returning trades Wednesday or Thursday. South shores will see only background swells until the weekend.
On Oahu, a heads up: the monthly box jellyfish influx for south and west shores is expected to begin this week, with the highest probabilities on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
