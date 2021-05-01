State to temporarily close Makapuu Lighthouse trail for maintenance

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state will temporarily close Makapuu Lighthouse trail and parking areas at the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline for maintenance.
The popular hiking trail in East Oahu will be closed for several hours for three consecutive days beginning on Tuesday.
The entire trail and parking areas will be closed from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Crews will put up barricades and signs at the park entrance alerting park users not to enter.
The state said the trail will be closed to protect people from flying debris during the maintenance process.
Officials said visitors will still be able to access the shoreline near Wawamalu and Sandy Beach.
