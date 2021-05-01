Single-engine plane flips over while landing at Lanai Airport

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A single-engine plane flipped over while landing at Lanai Airport on Saturday.
Hawaii Department of Transportation said a Cessna 172 flipped over halfway down the airport runway, rolling onto the grassy area nearby.
Officials said the female pilot onboard sustained no injuries. There were no other occupants on the plane.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened just before 11:30 a.m.
The plane is registered to Lani Lea Sky Tours.
Flight operations were not impacted by the crash because the plane landed away from the runway.
National Transportation Safety Board inspected the runway and determined there was no damages.
Crews are working to remove the plane.
The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.