Organization hosts gift drive to honor mothers impacted by domestic violence

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are currently 250 mothers seeking assistance from the Domestic Violence Action Center, and the center is hoping donations can help brighten their Mother’s Day.
DVAC is hosting a gift drive Sunday.
Local business have already started collecting for the cause.
Lanikai Bath and Body in Kailua donated spa gift baskets and are allowing people to order online for the Mahalo to Mothers program.
A DVAC member will then pick up the items from the store.
Coffee Talk in Kaimuki is also participating by allowing gift card purchases.
Nanci Kreidman, director of DVAC, said getting out of a violent household can be especially tough for mothers.
“Escaping and maintaining safety is challenging no matter what and with children there’s so much more to maneuver and nobody recognizes what that undertaking is,” she said.
Kreidman said Mahalo to Mothers allows DVAC to give the women something nice on that special day.
“We always love giving back to the community and we’ve been a long time supporter of the Domestic Violence Action Center especially for Mother’s Day which is a meaningful day for all of us,” said Brook Gramann, co-owner of Lanikai Bath and Body.
DVAC will be delivering the gifts to the women in mid May.
