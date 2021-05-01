Lulumahu Falls trail remains open after a fallen boulder injures two hikers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said the hike to Lulumahu Falls in Nuuanu will remain open after a rockfall injured two visitors Thursday.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the two men were sitting down when a rock fell from the mountainside.
One man remains in the hospital in critical condition while the other was released.
Many of the hikers on the trail Friday had no idea what happened the previous day.
“I didn’t know that was a risk we were taking,” said Selena Lopez, a visitor.
The DLNR said they are looking into possible safety measures, but want to leave the hike to remain open.
“I’d rather just let people take the risk that they feel comfortable with. I just want to make sure that they’re taking calculated and educated risks,” said David Smith, the administrator of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife.
This is the first time the department has heard of boulders falling on hikers on this hike.
There was a man who died on this trail last year, but that person fell from the falls.
Department officials said the trail is unregulated and unmaintained. They said a permit is also required to hike the trail.
The DLNR said it is difficult to deter people from going to those areas, but they hope that hikers understand that they are taking a risk.
Officials advise hikers to travel in groups, bring emergency equipment and be aware of their surroundings.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.