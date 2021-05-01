Hawaii reports 119 new COVID infections; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 119 new COVID infections on Saturday, pushing the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to 32,468.
Meanwhile, no additional fatalities were reported. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 483.
Of the new cases, 69 were on Oahu, 21 in Maui County, 17 on Kauai, and eight in Hawaii County. There were also four residents diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,163 new infections in Hawaii.
At last check, the state said it has administered 1,202,060 vaccine doses so far.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 24,901 total cases
- 1,792 required hospitalization
- 865 cases in the last 14 days
- 374 deaths
- 2,700 total cases
- 119 required hospitalization
- 68 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 3,406 total cases
- 208 required hospitalization
- 168 cases in the last 14 days
- 51 deaths
- 111 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 37 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 260 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 60 cases in the last 14 days
- 2 deaths
- 1,053 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
