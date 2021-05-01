Hawaii County extends post-arrival testing program for trans-Pacific travelers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County will continue its post-arrival COVID testing program for trans-Pacific travelers through May 10.
Post-arrival tests will be administered at both the Hilo and Kona airports.
County officials said the tests will only be mandatory for travelers who are not fully vaccinated.
Travelers who show proof of vaccination, with the final vaccination date being at least fourteen days prior to arrival, will be granted an exemption from the post-arrival test.
The original post-arrival testing program was slated to end on May 1.
Hawaii County decided to extend the COVID testing program as the state plans to offer a vaccine passport for inter-island travel beginning on May 11.
The vaccine passport program will allow fully vaccinated passengers to travel inter-island without being subject to quarantine and testing rules.
