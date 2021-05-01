Forecast: Breezy trades to lighten up soon

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Typical trade wind weather is expected Sunday with passing showers for windward and mauka areas. Winds will become lighter Monday and Tuesday as a trough develops west of the state. Showers will form over interior areas Tuesday afternoon with the light sea breezes. We’re expecting the trough and its associated moisture to remain to the west, and pull farther away by Wednesday, allowing trade winds to return.