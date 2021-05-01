Breezy trades to slow down again soon

Typical trade wind weather is expected Sunday with passing showers for windward and mauka areas. Winds will become lighter Monday and Tuesday as a trough develops west of the state. Showers will form over interior areas Tuesday afternoon with the light sea breezes. We’re expecting the trough and its associated moisture to remain to the west, and pull farther away by Wednesday, allowing trade winds to return.
In surf, a northwest swell is lowering slowly. Waves along south shores will remain on the higher side, but will also start a slow decline Sunday. East shore surf will trend up through the weekend due to the stronger trades, and then lower as the trades diminish by Monday.
