State identifies COVID cluster linked to youth football tournament on mainland

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thirteen people who have returned from a recent youth football tournament on the mainland have tested positive for COVID-19, the state Health Department said.
Health Department are urging anyone who played in or attended the Pylon Mecca “7-on-7″ tournament to get tested. Officials said additional cases linked to the games are likely.
The tournament included games in Utah and Nevada.
Officials said that to date, seven people who participated and returned to Maui have tested positive. Six have tested positive on Oahu.
“Anyone who attended the tournament is asked to take a COVID-19 test and quarantine for at least 10 days after their last exposure to someone who has tested positive,” the state Health Department said.
Meanwhile, all close contacts who aren’t fully vaccinated are also being urged to self-monitor.
This story will be updated.
