Police seek public’s help in finding truck driver who critically injured cyclist

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly a week after he was hit by a hit-and-run driver while cycling in Ewa Beach, 38-year-old Bernard Doria is able to open his eyes and try to move his legs.
But he still cannot speak or provide details of the pickup truck that hit him Sunday morning.
His wife, Jennifer, is pleading with the driver to come forward.
“It’s cowardly. I can forgive and have closure at least if they just come forward,” Doria said, adding her husband rides his bike through the Ewa Beach and Kapolei areas every weekend.
On Sunday he was going to catch up with his usual group about 7 a.m. On Hanakahi Street, just a short distance from his home, he was hit by the truck that was overtaking an SUV.
“I just can’t believe we live among people like this,” Doria said. “Accidents happen but if you’re hiding, that’s something different and evil.”
Bernard Doria suffered a head injury, neck injury, liver laceration and broken bones.
He was in critical condition, but is improving slowly.
“Time is of the essence right now,” said police Sgt. Chris Kim, of Honolulu Crimestoppers.
“If you do notice a vehicle, a gray-colored pick up truck, possibly a Ford, that has front end damage to the driver’s side light housing as well as the grill area, please contact us.”
Police are using neighborhood surveillance cameras to try to get more details on the truck.
If you can help, call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
