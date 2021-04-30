Open House: Peaceful Niu Valley beachouse and 1 BD corner unit in Kakaako

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.
First up, a peaceful oasis in a neighborhood rich with history! While East Honolulu neighborhoods boast some of the grandest homes, the Niu Beach area is loved for being more relaxed and casual. This 3-bedroom, 3-bath home has a sensible, one story layout with a large, flat lawn leading to a secluded sandy beach. A flexible space next to the garage has a separate entrance for working from home or even an extra living space with a full bathroom. If you’re looking for a true Hawaii feel with privacy, serenity, and close proximity to everywhere you want to be in Honolulu, this is the one!
Next up, a unit in a sought-after newer building in the heart of Kakaako. This 1-bedroom corner unit has a covered lanai and all the luxuries -- including Bosch appliances, quartz counters, full-size laundry and separate split A/Cs! Enjoy mountain views from the lanai and a covered parking space. Building amenities include a heated pool, hot tubs, cabanas, barbecues, fitness room, dog park, party room, and bike and surfboard storage. The secure building also has electric vehicle charging onsite!

