Open House: Peaceful Niu Valley beachouse and 1 BD corner unit in Kakaako

First up, a peaceful oasis in a neighborhood rich with history! While East Honolulu neighborhoods boast some of the grandest homes, the Niu Beach area is loved for being more relaxed and casual. This 3-bedroom, 3-bath home has a sensible, one story layout with a large, flat lawn leading to a secluded sandy beach. A flexible space next to the garage has a separate entrance for working from home or even an extra living space with a full bathroom. If you’re looking for a true Hawaii feel with privacy, serenity, and close proximity to everywhere you want to be in Honolulu, this is the one!