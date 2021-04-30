1982 Honolulu murder case could be solved after DNA is linked to a Florida man

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A nearly 40-year-old cold case may be solved after DNA from the scene of a Honolulu murder was linked to a man in Florida.
Authorities said DNA from Thomas Garner of Jacksonville, Florida matched evidence from the scene where Kathy Hicks’s body was found in 1982.
According to the Honolulu Police Department’s Cold Case Unit, the 25-year-old was discovered on a grassy slope along Nuuanu Pali Drive.
Reports indicated she had been assaulted and strangled to death.
KGMB covered the story in September 1982:
“Homicide detectives say the woman was fully clothed in slacks and a blouse and that she had apparently been beaten. There were wounds on the head and face.”
A warrant alleged Garner was in Honolulu at the same time Hicks was visiting for a softball tournament with her Delta Airlines co-workers.
Court documents said evidence collected from the scene was entered into a national database, which connected Garner’s DNA to the scene.
Garner is currently in custody in Florida, awaiting trial for the 1984 killing of a Navy recruit.
Hawaii News Now reached out to HPD for more information and is waiting for a response.
