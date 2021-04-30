Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Florida man charged in 1982 cold case murder on Oahu

A grand jury indicted Thomas Garner, of Jacksonville, Florida, with second-degree murder Friday.
A grand jury indicted Thomas Garner, of Jacksonville, Florida, with second-degree murder Friday.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 8:35 PM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 40 years after a woman’s body found was found along a Nuuanu road, a Florida man has been charged with her murder.

A grand jury indicted Thomas Garner, of Jacksonville, Florida, with second-degree murder on Friday.

He’s accused of killing Kathy Hicks in September 1982, and then dumping her body on a grassy slope along Nuuanu Pali Drive.

Reports at the time said the 25-year-old had been assaulted and strangled to death.

Authorities pursued charges against Garner after new DNA evidence came to light. Garner was in Honolulu at the same time Hicks was visiting for a softball tournament with her Delta Airlines co-workers.

Prior to being indicted, Garner was already in custody in Florida for a separate murder. He was recently found guilty in that case.

Honolulu police say Garner’s bail is set at $2 million, and he will remain in Florida pending extradition.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 39-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting, EMS said.
Driver shot in Waikiki after getting into fight with suspects who had allegedly been following him
She says her son's final resting place was disturbed in either late May or early June.
A Kauai mother visited her son’s grave, and made a heartbreaking discovery
Could COVID restrictions in Hawaii be dropped before a 70% vaccination rate? Gov. David Ige...
Ige suggests state could drop all COVID restrictions before reaching 70% vaccination rate
The driver in a 2019 crash that killed three pedestrians will serve 30 years behind bars.
‘Please forgive me’: Driver in Kakaako pedestrian crash that killed 3 addresses families in court
Officials estimate between 400 to 600 people drive Road to Hana every day.
Residents in east Maui beg for relief from visitor boom

Latest News

Dozens of people showed up for a rally protesting the police shootings of Iremamber Sykap and...
Protesters rally for police reforms after week of new developments in 2 police shootings
State officials say making Hana Highway a toll road could potentially jeopardize federal funding.
How to ease East Maui congestion? Toll road, visitor cap among proposals eyed
"Something needs to be done. Because a lot of locals are angry, I mean very very angry over the...
Toll road, reservation system among the proposals for helping to manage East Maui tourism
The US Department of Justice has issued another target letter to a former high-ranking city...
DOJ issues target letter to city’s former managing director amid ongoing corruption probe