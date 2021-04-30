Florida man charged in 1982 cold case murder on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 40 years after a woman’s body found was found along a Nuuanu road, a Florida man has been charged with her murder.

A grand jury indicted Thomas Garner, of Jacksonville, Florida, with second-degree murder on Friday.

He’s accused of killing Kathy Hicks in September 1982, and then dumping her body on a grassy slope along Nuuanu Pali Drive.

Reports at the time said the 25-year-old had been assaulted and strangled to death.

Authorities pursued charges against Garner after new DNA evidence came to light. Garner was in Honolulu at the same time Hicks was visiting for a softball tournament with her Delta Airlines co-workers.

Prior to being indicted, Garner was already in custody in Florida for a separate murder. He was recently found guilty in that case.

Honolulu police say Garner’s bail is set at $2 million, and he will remain in Florida pending extradition.

