Hawaii reports 118 new COVID infections; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 118 new COVID infections on Friday, pushing the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to 32,349.
Meanwhile, no additional fatalities were reported. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 483.
Of the new cases, 84 were on Oahu, 14 in Maui County, 12 on Kauai, and five in Hawaii County. There were also three residents diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, meanwhile, there have been 1,145 new infections in Hawaii.
At last check, the state said it has administered 1,202,060 vaccine doses so far.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 24,832 total cases
- 1,786 required hospitalization
- 844 cases in the last 14 days
- 374 deaths
- 2,692 total cases
- 116 required hospitalization
- 71 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 3,385 total cases
- 208 required hospitalization
- 184 cases in the last 14 days
- 51 deaths
- 111 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 37 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 243 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 44 cases in the last 14 days
- 2 deaths
- 1,049 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.