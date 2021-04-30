Forecast: Winds hold steady through the weekend along with some passing windward showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The weekend is finally here! Moderate northeast trade winds will become breezy later today through the weekend as high pressure builds to the north. Lingering moisture in the area combined with the trade winds will focus clouds and showers over windward and mountain locations through the weekend, especially during the overnight and early morning periods. Trade winds may diminish and shift out of the east-southeast early next week as a front and upper disturbance approach from the northwest. A modest increase in moisture ahead of this front will translate to increasing rainfall chances early next week.