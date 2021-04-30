Forecast: Stronger winds heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate northeast trade winds will become breezy later today through the weekend as high pressure builds to the north.
Lingering moisture in the area combined with the trade winds will focus clouds and showers over windward and mountain locations through the weekend, especially during the overnight and early morning periods.
Trade winds may diminish and shift out of the east-southeast early next week as a front and upper disturbance approach from the northwest. A modest increase in moisture ahead of this front will translate to increasing rainfall chances early next week.
Surf is trending up along along north- and west-facing shores as a mix of both medium-period, north-northwest and longer-period, west-northwest swells move around the islands.
The long-period, west-northwest swell will fill in Friday and peak early Saturday surf near high surf advisory levels along smaller island northern and western exposed coasts.
Surf along south-facing shores will hold through the day as the latest long-period, south-southwest swell moves through.
There will be a slight increase in east coast surf as strengthened trades push in a wind wave swell.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.