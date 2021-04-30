With 55 active COVID cases on Kauai, health officials urge residents to get vaccinated

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With evidence of community spread and new variants, Kauai health officials urged residents to get vaccinated as the island saw another day of double-digit COVID cases.
On Friday, Kauai independently reported 16 new COVID cases.
The Health Department said all 16 cases are Kauai residents — four are children and 12 are adults.
Health officials said two of the cases were related to mainland travel while the remaining 14 residents contracted the virus through community spread.
DOH said all active cases are in isolation and close contacts are being identified.
“A vast majority of our current cases are residents, not visitors, and a majority of them are community-acquired,” said Dr. Janet Berreman, Kauai District health officer.
“We are now seeing very high levels of transmission within households and at worksites. Thankfully, fully vaccinated people are mostly avoiding both the disease and the need to quarantine.”
Kauai health officials said two virus variants were reported on the island in early-April.
Friday’s cases brought the number of active cases on Kauai to 55.
DOH urged residents age 16 or older to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect communities who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.
“Some people may mistakenly believe that children can’t get the disease, but 17 of our 47 cases are in people younger than 18,” Berreman said.
“Children can get and spread this disease, and are not eligible for vaccine. The best way to protect them is for everyone in their household age 16 and over to get a vaccine.”
For more information or to register for a vaccine on Kauai, click here.
