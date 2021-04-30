CBS casts Vanessa Lachey to play lead role in crime series ‘NCIS: Hawaii’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - CBS has cast Vanessa Lachey to play the lead role in the new crime drama “NCIS: Hawaii,” the network confirmed Friday.
Lachey will play Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS: Hawaii and a “master” juggler of balancing duty to her country and her children. CBS describes her character as “diplomatic as she is hard-charging.”
Yasmine Al-Bustami and Jason Antoon have also been picked up as key characters in the series.
Al-Bustami will play Lucy, the junior member of Tennant’s NCIS team. Antoon will star as Ernie, NCIS’ cyber intelligence specialist with “a keen mind for technology, history, literature and all things Hawaiian.”
CBS recently ordered “NCIS: Hawaii” for the 2021-2022 season. The announcement is welcome news for Hawaii’s film industry that suffered a devastating 2020. In addition to “NCIS: Hawaii,” CBS also recently renewed “Magnum P.I.” for a fourth season.
