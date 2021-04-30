Brother of teen fatally shot by police indicted for another robbery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 21-year-old brother of a teen fatally shot by police in McCully has been indicted for a second robbery.
Authorities said Maruo Sykap remains at large.
On Friday, an Oahu grand jury indicted him for first-degree robbery in connection with a robbery April 22 at Old Stadium Park.
The city Prosecutor’s Office said he robbed a man while “armed with a dangerous instrument.”
Officials said the victim is 28 years old.
Previously, Sykap had been indicted for second-degree robbery in connection with a separate crime near the makeshift memorial for his brother in McCully.
Maruo Sykap is the brother of 16-year-old Iramamber Sykap, who was shot and killed by officers following a police pursuit and crime spree on April 5.
If Sykap is convicted, the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said it will be seeking a prison sentence based on the serious nature of the offense.
Police are asking the public to call 911, if they spot Sykap.
