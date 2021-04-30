‘Bows football finish 2021 Spring training camp with live scrimmage

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite an abrupt pause in practices due to COVID-19 protocols, the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football team wrapped up their first spring ball under head coach Todd Graham this morning.
The culmination of an 11 week training camp, the Offense — in the sleek all black uniforms — went up against the Icy white Defense in a game-like scrimmage this morning at the UH lower campus practice fields.
Despite the lack of fans, Hawaii’s play makers brought the noise, going head-to-head in some friendly competition with coach Graham keeping a watchful eye, using it to evaluate his Roster ahead of year two in the program.
“Our spirit of competition, were better fundamentally, were a lot more disciplined football team, but we’ve got a long way to go in all of that stuff,” Coach Graham told reporters following the spring game. “but I feel really good man, I really like these guys, I like how they come and work everyday and compete and to get fifteen practices in and develop was awesome, that feels great.”
Coming off of a shortened debut season, finishing with a win in the New Mexico Bowl, the second year head coach, pleased with the progress he’s seen this spring.
One of the breakout stars of last season, Calvin Turner Jr. picked up where he left off, being an explosive weapon on offense Friday morning, but more importantly spring ball was a key part of building the team bond.
“Last year we were just literally thrown into the fire,” Turner said. “We didn’t know what each player could do, so I feel like it definitely helped us a lot having these practices and just building our team camaraderie and being together and just having the time together.”
Up next, the ‘Bows are set to report for training camp later this summer, with Hawaii’s season opener set for August 28th against UCLA in California.
