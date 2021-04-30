Aloha Stadium to launch new attraction: go-kart racing!

Aloha Stadium to launch new attraction: go-kart racing!
By Casey Lund | April 30, 2021 at 6:04 AM HST - Updated April 30 at 7:58 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new reason to visit the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet and Marketplace: this weekend is the first time the event will feature go-kart racing.

BTR Karting has launched a new section and racing track located near the main Salt Lake Boulevard entrance.

The course is open weekends from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The track offers single rider and Super Car — adult and child/two child — rider options.

Go-kart rides cost $30 per person and include 25 laps around the controlled track under the supervision of a trained staff member.

You can fill out waivers and learn more about the new attraction online at by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.