Woman arrested for attempted murder at Schofield Barracks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police arrested a woman for attempted murder.
HPD records show 23-year-old Amanda Robinson was taken into custody yesterday on Doane Street in the Schofield Barracks area.
Authorities said her arrest is tied to an abuse case in Wahiawa dating back to December, however additional details were limited. Information on the victim was also unavailable.
Honolulu police are handling the investigation. HPD says Robinson has not yet been charged, but remains in custody.
This story may be updated.
