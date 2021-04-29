Trade winds firming up for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Building high pressure north of the state will produce increasing trade winds Thursday, with greater shower activity remaining around the windward areas of Maui County and Oahu. Strengthening trade winds and a typical pattern of windward showers is due Friday through the weekend, followed by decreasing trade winds early next week.Typical trade wind weather is expected with showers focused over windward and mountain areas, and a few reaching leeward locations. In the long range, trade winds will likely drop a notch early next week as a disturbance develops west and northwest of the islands.