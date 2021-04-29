1 man critically injured, another seriously hurt after a rockfall in Nuuanu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two hikers were injured Thursday after a boulder and debris fell from the mountainside in Nuuanu.
Officials said a rock fell near the Lulumahu Falls Trail, leaving one person in critical condition and seriously injuring another.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the two men were sitting down when a rock fell from the mountainside just after 1:30 p.m.
A 25-year-old man is in critical condition with “multiple traumatic injuries,” and a 27-year-old man is in serious condition with a foot injury.
EMS said both patients required advanced life saving treatment.
Honolulu Fire Department airlifted the pair from the trail to Nuuanu reservoir.
“The rock, almost like 100 pounds, fell all the way from top of cliff on on gentleman — broke ribs, femur. We had to move him, lift him, get him off the right side of the water wall,” said a hiker who stepped into action after the rockfall.
“He was not doing good super pale. Yeah, it was bad.”
The Department of Land and Natural Resources said the area the hikers were in was already off-limits unless hikers have a day-use access permit from the department.
Officials are investigating if the hikers had a permit to be in the closed area, DLNR said.
