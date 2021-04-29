Report: Facebook CEO, wife purchase another 600 acres of land on Kauai for $53M

KILAUEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has purchased another 600 acres of land on Kauai, according to a recent report.
Pacific Business News reports Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, bought the three parcels of land — totaling 595.4 acres — for $53 million from the nonprofit Waioli Corporation.
They closed on the purchase on March 19, PBN reported.
Some of the land fronts Larsen’s Beach, but the access road is still owned by the county and will remain open to the public.
The couple said they are committed to preserving the land and maintaining agriculture there.
They now own more than 1,300 acres of land in Hawaii.
There have been previous controversies and disputes over parcels of kuleana lands within his North Shore estate.
