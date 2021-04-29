Project to create safe pathways for pedestrians, bikers to launch in McCully

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city Department of Transportation Services will launch a project Saturday aimed at expanding pedestrian and bike pathways in the McCully area.
The pilot project — called Shared Streets — will create an entire roadway dedicated to providing a space for keiki and kupuna to walk and bike safely. DTS said vehicles will still be allowed on the roads included in the pilot, but they will be instructed to roll at a walking pace.
The project was created to discourage cut-through traffic and the use of temporary traffic control materials to slow driving speeds.
Crews will be installing barriers and cones on Friday to prepare for the launch of the Shared Streets project, which will run through June.
The route will include Hauoli Street from South King Street to Kapiolani Boulevard and Waiola Street from Kalakaua Avenue to Old Stadium Park.
There will also be a pop-up bike and walk lane installed along Hauoli Street.
Officials said that the project may continue depending on public opinion following the 60-day pilot program.
“Our kupuna are some of the most vulnerable people on our streets; they are pedestrians and bus riders who depend on safe places to stay active,” said Carl Takamura, a longtime resident of McCully and a member of the AARP Hawaii Executive Council.
“McCully Shared Streets will provide more space for our kupuna to walk in comfort, safety and confidence.”
For more information or to provide feedback, click here.
