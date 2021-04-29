In McCully, memorial at site of fatal police shooting draws mourners around the clock

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A makeshift memorial at the scene of a fatal police shooting is drawing mourners day and night.
But it also may be scaring customers away from nearby businesses. And those eateries and shops are walking a fine line between being good neighbors and trying to keep their patrons.
The memorial has been growing at the corner of Kalakaua Avenue and Philip Street, where police shot and killed 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap.
While some say it’s a sign of the family’s grief, others are concerned about people being there 24/7.
That’s raised concerns from customers of mom-and-pop businesses across the street.
“This prolonged mourning is affecting business because — as you can hear right now — it’s noisy,” said a longtime customer, who wanted to remain anonymous.
“When the sun goes down, they start getting drunk. I mean, you can see them pouring the liquor.”
“It’s a different type of mourning. It’s painful, painful mourning. And they’re not doing it at home, they’re doing it here,” he said.
Two of Sykap’s brothers are also accused of robbing and assaulting a woman who was walking by the memorial.
Sykap’s family and friends have recently kept the media from getting too close, but they’ve said they want justice.
That’s something well understood at Thomas Square, where protesters spoke out against police brutality Wednesday.
The protesters said the community should try to understand the Sykap family’s emotions.
“More than a frustration. It’s a memorial for the killing at the death of a 16-year-old boy,” said protester and attorney Daphne Barbee Wooten. “It’s more telling people, ‘Look at this. Look at what happened to this young man.’”
Iris Sanchez also knows that anguish. Her son, Pekelo Sanchez-Manuwa, was shot and killed by police in 2017. Officers said he tried to run them down with a stolen pickup truck.
“You’ll live with that pain until the day you die,” Sanchez said. “So when I see other people and other families that are grieving for their lived ones, oh my God, it just kills me.”
As for the memorial, taking up space on a public sidewalk is technically illegal. The city didn’t have an immediate response on how much longer the gatherings would be allowed to continue.
