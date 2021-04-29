Judge rules lawsuit against state filed by Peter Boy Kema’s siblings can move ahead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A ruling by a state judge will allow the siblings of Peter Boy Kema to pursue their lawsuit against the state for mishandling his Child Protective Services case.
Circuit Judge John Tonaki ruled this week that because Peter Boy’s disappearance and death in 1997 was concealed by his parents for nearly two decades, the two-year statute of limitations to bring a civil suit did not expire.
“We hope that Judge Tonaki’s rulings are confirmed on appeal, and I think once that is done, we are within a hair’s breath of obtaining justice at that point,” said Randall Rosenberg, attorney for Kema’s siblings.
The siblings’ lawsuit alleged that the state Department of Human Services and Child Welfare officials bungled Peter Boy’s CPS case.
It said CPS officials received two reports — the first in January 1997 and then in April of that year — that Peter Boy was being abused by his father.
Investigators were later assigned in June. But by that point, the child had gone missing, according to the suit.
“The protocol for the state of Hawaii is they are to assign an investigator within 24 hours of receiving a complaint. Two months is ridiculous,” said Rosenberg.
The state declined comment on the ruling, but Rosenberg said it will likely appeal.
It’s unclear what the lawsuit is worth if Kema’s siblings win. But because the suit alleges they also suffered emotional damages, the state’s exposure could be in the millions.
“They witnessed abuse, they were abused themselves. They had to suffer for 19 years while they didn’t know if he was dead or alive,” Rosenberg said.
