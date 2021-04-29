Hawaii to resume use of single-dose J&J vaccine at some clinics after pause over rare blood clots

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will resume use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at some clinics on Thursday.
The state Department of Health is holding a Johnson & Johnson clinic at Windward Community College.
The clinic runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will also be offered on May 4, 6 and 11.
To register for the vaccine clinic, click here.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also being offered at War Memorial Gymnasium on Maui Thursday and Friday starting at 9 a.m.
Approximately 300 shots will be available each day.
Use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID was paused for 11 days nationwide as health experts investigated instances of a rare side effect ― the development of blood clots.
The pause was lifted after the CDC and FDA agreed the risk of blood clots was very low and the benefits of getting the vaccine far outweighed any risk.
Meanwhile, appointments for two-dose vaccines Pfizer and Modern are also available statewide and anyone 16 and up is eligible to get vaccinated.
Officials said additional opportunities to get the vaccine will be announced in the coming days and posted on the registration page at hawaiicovid19.com.
To schedule an appointment, click here.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.