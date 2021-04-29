Gov. Ige: No changes to Hawaii’s mask mandate anytime soon

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a one-on-one interview Thursday, Governor David Ige said Hawaii’s mask mandate likely won’t be changing anytime soon.
He urged the public to continue wearing masks for protection as the COVID cases fluctuate throughout the islands.
“We believe that the basic mask mandate is still appropriate, and we won’t be making changes, or making significant changes, at this time,” Ige said.
Ige said health officials examined CDC guidelines in light of the COVID vaccine rollout, and said it would be easier for those in Hawaii to follow the same mandate, regardless of vaccination status.
“We don’t want to get into the position of saying if you’re vaccinated you can do different things than those who are not vaccinated. It does create an enforcement nightmare. We wouldn’t be able to determine who is vaccinated and who’s not,” Ige said.
Wearing masks indoors is still a certainty, though confusion lingers over the rules for outdoor mask use.
“If you’re outdoors and can maintain physical distance, our current standards says that you don’t have to wear a mask outdoors,” he added.
Ige’s decision not to immediately change the mask mandate comes as Hawaii reported 122 new COVID infections statewide on Thursday. The death toll stands at 483.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.