Forecast: Trade winds firming up for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Building high pressure north of the state will produce increasing trade winds Thursday, with greater shower activity remaining around the windward areas of Maui County and Oahu.
Strengthening trade winds and a typical pattern of windward showers are due Friday through the weekend, followed by decreasing trade winds early next week.
Typical trade wind weather is expected with showers focused over windward and mountain areas, and a few reaching leeward locations. In the long range, trade winds will likely drop a notch early next week as a disturbance develops west and northwest of the islands.
Surf along north- and west-facing shores will trend up Thursday through the weekend as a mix of short to medium period north-northwest and long-period west-northwest swells move through.
The long-period, west-northwest swell will fill in Friday and peak early Saturday near or at advisory levels for exposed coasts of the smaller islands.
Surf along south-facing shores will trend up Thursday through Friday as a long-period, south-southwest swell arrives.
