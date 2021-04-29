Episode 59: The Opihi Gets The Podcast with Gail Omoto and Jan Dill

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The authors of a popular children’s book series join us on ‘Muthaship’ this week! Gail Omoto and Jan Dill together have published seven children’s books, including Kai The Opihi Gets the Point, along with Judy Dill and illustrator Garett Omoto. Each story intertwines Hawaiian culture with life lessons and features animals native to Hawaii as the main characters. Omoto and Dill are parents and grandparents and understand the importance of teaching keiki long-lasting values ― and if you’ve ever wanted to write a children’s book, they have some tips to help make your dream a reality!