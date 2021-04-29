BaseBows start long road trip with four-games series at Cal State Fullerton

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii baseball team heads to he mainland to start their eight-game road trip with a four-game series against Cal State Fullerton in the Golden State.
The ‘Bows are coming off of an impressive four-game home sweep of UC Davis, using that as a spring board into the long roadstand.
Hawaii’s Stone Miyao shined last weekend, hitting .500 with 7 RBIs on 9 hits earning him Big West Field Player of the Week honors.
UH has spent the last two series at home, throughout that time Dustin Demeter, Adam Fogel, Alex Baeza and Miyao have all notched 12 hits.
On the mound, Hawaii ranks 23rd in the Nation in ERA with 3.66 and posted the 18th most shutouts in the country.
The Rainbow Warriors look to ride the high of last weekend, as they face the Titans in a four-game series starting on Friday — first pitch set for 2:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
