Wahine softball enters final stretch of season, hosting Long Beach State this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following a bye week, the No. 3 Rainbow Wahine softball team is back in action this week, hosting No. 2 Long Beach State in a four-game series this weekend at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
Before the bye, the ‘Bows had a strong outing against UC Riverside in a three-game series at home, falling in game one before easily taking the following two, thanks to scoring a combined 17 runs on the weekend, enough to cement their spot at No. 3 in the Big West power rankings.
One of the leaders of Hawaii’s hitting parade is senior outfielder Bree Soma, who ranks fifth in the Conference with 15 RBIs and tenth in slugging percentage with a .600 average as the bottom of the lineup slugger.
Along with the offensive explosion, the pitching staff for the home team has been putting in work, with freshman Jetta Nannen leading the way with a 2.12 ERA — the staff as a whole ranks third in the Big West with an ERA of 3.18.
Following the weekend with Long Beach, Hawaii wraps up their 2021 regular season with a stretch of series against the top-four teams in the conference.
Before that, the ‘Bows meet the Beach this weekend — game one and two set for Friday at 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time, respectively.
All games will be broadcast on Spectrum Sports.
