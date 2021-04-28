2-alarm fire rips through Waianae townhome, displacing 7 people

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters put out a fire at a townhome complex in Waianae Wednesday morning.
HFD said they got the call around 10:10 a.m. Eleven units staffed with 36 personnel responded to the building along Helelua Street.
Fire officials said it was a “challenging” situation because the two-story, four bedroom unit on fire was the middle townhouse with other units on either side.
After securing a water supply to battle the fire, firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to adjacent townhouse units.
The fire was deemed fully extinguished just before 11 a.m.
HFD said an adult male, his adult daughter and two boys were home at the time of the fire, but all of them evacuated safely.
No injuries were reported.
HFD later found out that five adults and two children live in the townhouse unit. Volunteers with the American Red Cross are aiding the displaced residents.
Damage from the fire is estimated at $130,000 to the property and $5,000 to the contents.
No sprinklers or smoke alarms were observed in the townhouse unit.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
