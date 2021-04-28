Salvation Army to hold food distribution drive-thru in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Salvation Army’s Kroc Center Hawaii will hold a drive-thru food distribution event on Friday for families in need.
The distribution will be held at the Ewa Beach Kroc Center from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
In partnership with Aloha Harvest, fresh produce, protein, milk and other foods will be available for about 500 families.
Food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.
Participants are asked to have their car trunk open and clear so the food distribution team can safely and efficiently place the items in the vehicle. Masks will be required.
This is the 14th food distribution event at Kroc Center since the pandemic began.
For more information, click here.
