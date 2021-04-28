PODCAST: Hawaii Innocence Project co-director returns to HNN’s ‘The Other Side of Paradise’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now investigator reporter Lynn Kawano continues her conversation with Hawaii Innocence Project co-director Ken Lawson in episode 2 of “The Other Side of Paradise.”
In “The Convict Who Finally Found His Way,” the former high-profile attorney talks about how he finally hit rock bottom, his time in a federal prison following drug charges, and how he started rebuilding his life ― one relationship mended and goal met at a time.
“The Other Side of Paradise” is a new podcast from HNN that delves into the headlines that the visitor bureaus don’t always advertise. You’ll hear from some of the most interesting figures in the legal community and the public as they break down the compelling stories that aren’t often talked about.
Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts:
