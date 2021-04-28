Passengers on HNL-bound flight sue United Airlines after plane experienced engine failure

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Passengers filed lawsuits against United Airlines after their aircraft experienced major engine failure on a flight from Denver to Honolulu in February.
A man from Hawaii is among six passengers on Flight 328 who are suing the airline.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Boeing 777 experienced a “right-engine failure shortly after takeoff.” Debris from the plane came raining down on homes in a Colorado neighborhood.
The passengers said they suffered significant emotional trauma and distress from the experience.
They are seeking monetary compensation.
Officials said no one on the flight was injured. The pilots were able to safely land at the Denver International Airport where passengers deplaned and were bussed to the terminal.
Hawaii News Now reached out to United Airlines for comment, but have not heard back.
