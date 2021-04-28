New research from NASA shows scientists may be able to predict volcanic eruptions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Although it is difficult to pinpoint when a volcano will erupt, new research from NASA reveals that scientists may be able to forecast eruptions.
”They’re very complex systems that don’t necessarily react in ways that are easily predicted,” said Paul Lundgreen, a NASA Volcano researcher.
“Things can change very rapidly when a volcano is going from being in some kind of unrest, we know it’s doing something, to when it leads to an eruption.”
Volcanic activity is not a foreign concept for Hawaii residents. Just a few months ago, Kilauea resumed its tenure as one of the world’s most active volcanoes with magma rising to the surface after nearly two years.
Although lava can break through the surface at any moment, NASA research shows that forecasting eruptions is possible.
By studying more than 16 years of data from NASA satellites, a team was able to track thermal infrared measurements on select volcanoes around the world.
With this information, researchers said they may be able to provide a time frame for a possible eruption by tracking volcanic activity from above.
“From a volcano forecasting perspective, it gives you potentially a longer lead time preceding an eruption and because it’s satellite based, you can apply this to any volcano or all volcanoes globally,” Lundgreen said.
Scientists said that this new research in predicting eruptions will be especially beneficial for volcanoes that aren’t closely monitored with seismic equipment.
“The advantage here is that we have robust monitoring systems, so it will be very interesting to see how that method compares to kind of on the ground instruments that are really monitoring the state of the volcano in place on the surface,” said Matthew Patrick, a geologist at USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
”Both understanding the process and then being able to use these observations in the context of an actual volcano response or unrest response to then inform people, like say the USGS Volcano Observatories, to better understand what the scenarios might be going forward.”
NASA admitted that the research is not up to the minute, but it said that even readings from a few months out can be a critical asset in preparing for volcanic eruptions.
