Most UH students will likely remain at a distance until Spring 2022

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It will likely be a while more before University of Hawaii campuses return to normal.
UH Provost Michael Bruno said Tuesday the university system likely won’t resume normal campus procedures until Spring of 2022.
In an update posted online, Bruno said school officials are “cautiously optimistic” about the future of the pandemic, considering more people are getting vaccinated.
“With four months to go before the first day of fall classes, we are definitely trending in the right direction in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the message said.
In the meantime, distance learning is continuing for some students, while Bruno is hopeful more in-person classes can return in the fall.
Looking ahead, more than 60% of students are set to continue with online classes in the coming semester.
UH is still considering whether it should require vaccinations.
“I wish I could provide more certainty, but we are still not finished with the pandemic. We need everyone to do their part and get vaccinated, so we can safely reopen,” Bruno said in the update.
Social distancing in classrooms limits capacity to 70%. To read the full message, click here.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.