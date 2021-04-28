Light winds today, stronger winds due over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weak cold front approaching from the northwest will maintain daytime sea breezes, and nighttime land breezes through Wednesday. The front will dissipate near Kauai Wednesday night, and high pressure will build in north of the islands behind the front. This will bring a return of trade winds, with leftover frontal moisture riding in on the trades into the weekend.This will likely mean wetter than normal trade wind showers over the windward and mauka areas, and as trades build heading into the weekend, some leeward areas could see some passing showers.