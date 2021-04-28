Light winds today, stronger winds due over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weak cold front approaching from the northwest will maintain daytime sea breezes, and nighttime land breezes through Wednesday. The front will dissipate near Kauai Wednesday night, and high pressure will build in north of the islands behind the front. This will bring a return of trade winds, with leftover frontal moisture riding in on the trades into the weekend.This will likely mean wetter than normal trade wind showers over the windward and mauka areas, and as trades build heading into the weekend, some leeward areas could see some passing showers.
A small, mid period west-northwest swell will peak today and become more northwesterly Wednesday and Thursday. Forerunners of a longer period west-northwest swell are scheduled to arrive late Thursday into early Friday with the main northwest swell arriving late Friday. This swell may peak surf along north and west facing shores to near or slightly over High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria Friday night and Saturday with a slow fall through early next week.Small background southerly swells can be expected throughout the remainder of the week. Wrap from west-northwest swells may slightly boost surf along southwest to south facing shores from Thursday through the weekend.
