Federal officials arrest man for alleged wire fraud as he tried to flee the country

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Department of Homeland Security Investigation agents arrested a wire fraud suspect just before he attempted to flee the country.
Court documents said Paul Harleman used his firm, Precision Accounting Hawaii, to defraud an Oahu landscaping business out more than $415,000.
Authorities said he did it by routing payroll payments into his own account.
Harleman allegedly told the landscaping business he spent the money on bitcoin investments.
Federal officials arrested Harleman before a scheduled flight to the Netherlands last week.
Harleman also works as an aide to Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee Kelii Akina.
