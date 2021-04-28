Experts give tips on spotting fake officials after man who impersonated police is arrested

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man arrested for impersonating police apologized for his actions as community concern rises over people posing as fake officials.
Hawaii News Now law enforcement expert Tommy Aiu said it’s rare for someone in Hawaii to impersonate a cop — but 19-year-old Taylor Yoshitomi-Jones was arrested for just that Friday night on the H-1 in West Oahu.
Yoshitomi-Jones called Hawaii News Now Tuesday to say sorry.
“I just really wanted to apologize for the whole situation, and I know it’s been strenuous to say the least and there was a lot of concern, especially within the community,” said Yoshitomi-Jones.
“I just want to make sure that it never happens again. Not only with me, but in any other future instance.”
Yoshitomi-Jones never told Hawaii News Now why he’s been impersonating officials, but Aiu said suspects usually fit a pattern.
“Usually it’s someone who may have a fascination with the police, " said Aiu. “May have been washed out from the applying for a police position.”
Aiu said if you are unsure who is pulling you over, drive to a well-lit area, lock your doors and roll your window down a couple inches.
“You’ll see his badge, you’ll see his name tag, ask for their ID if you want like a badge number, ask what you’re being pulled over for,” said Aiu. “If you still feel unsafe, call 911, ask for supervisor.”
The law enforcement expert said marked police cars have a full light bar and subsidized vehicles have a shorter one.
He adds that undercover officers or those in plain clothes will only pull over a vehicle for enforcement activity.
“It’s dangerous because you don’t know what the purpose of that stop and it’s not legitimate,” said Aiu.
“It’s probably for some nefarious type of other activity, take advantage of stranded motorists for a theft or unsuspecting women.”
Nanci Kreidman, president and CEO of the Domestic Violence Action Center, said women are often targeted because they’re the most vulnerable.
“When you’re being pulled over by the police, your heart starts racing, your blood starts flowing, you start assessing, what did I do? Almost by circumstance, you are distracted,” said Kreidman.
“So, I guess the most important message is to focus and pay attention to the details and pay attention to your location, pay attention to what the person’s doing, wearing, maybe the sound of their voice, and the other identifiers that could help protect the next person.”
Hawaii News Now tried to set up an on-camera interview with Yoshitomi-Jones, but he stopped taking calls.
Under Hawaii law, impersonating a police officer, without being armed, is a misdemeanor.
